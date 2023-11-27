Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Kennebec County, Maine today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hall-Dale High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Topsham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
