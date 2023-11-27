Will Matthew Poitras score a goal when the Boston Bruins square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.

Poitras' shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:00 Away L 5-4

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

