Will Morgan Geekie Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 27?
Can we expect Morgan Geekie scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Geekie stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Geekie has zero points on the power play.
- Geekie's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Geekie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|12:57
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/22/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:35
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
