Can we expect Morgan Geekie scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Geekie has zero points on the power play.
  • Geekie's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.7 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 12:57 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:35 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:04 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

