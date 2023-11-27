Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Monday, the Duquesne Dukes and the Bowling Green Falcons take the court at Stroh Center.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Duquesne Dukes vs. Bowling Green Falcons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stroh Center
- Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
How to Watch Duquesne vs. Bowling Green
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Wright State Raiders
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center
- Location: Fairborn, Ohio
How to Watch Marshall vs. Wright State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. UAB Blazers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bartow Arena
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. UAB
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Xavier Musketeers vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Millett Hall
- Location: Oxford, Ohio
How to Watch Xavier vs. Miami (OH)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Long Beach State Beach vs. Pepperdine Waves
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse
- Location: Malibu, California
How to Watch Long Beach State vs. Pepperdine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
