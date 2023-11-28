The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 113-103 win over the Hawks (his previous game) Horford produced six points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.3 6.5 Rebounds 7.5 6.5 6.4 Assists 3.5 2.5 3.0 PRA -- 15.3 15.9 PR -- 12.8 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.4



Al Horford Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Horford has made 2.5 shots per game, which accounts for 5.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 6.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 15th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 98.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 112.2 points per game, the Bulls are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Bulls have conceded 46.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

Giving up 27.3 assists per game, the Bulls are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 14.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Bulls are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Al Horford vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 33 8 7 5 2 1 1 11/21/2022 35 0 5 2 0 2 2 11/4/2022 33 11 5 5 1 1 0 10/24/2022 25 8 5 2 2 1 0

