The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Tuesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSWI

TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -147)

The 29.9 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (30.5).

He has collected 10.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -130)

The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Tuesday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average (25.6).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Lillard has collected 6.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Tuesday's over/under (6.5).

He 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Lopez averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.