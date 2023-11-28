How to Watch the Celtics vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (13-4) will attempt to build on a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (5-13) on November 28, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Bulls Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Boston has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 27th.
- The Celtics score 115.8 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up.
- Boston has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have fared better at home this year, scoring 122.6 points per game, compared to 111.1 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Boston has played better in home games this year, ceding 104.7 points per game, compared to 109.1 away from home.
- At home, the Celtics are sinking 2.9 more treys per game (17) than away from home (14.1). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to in road games (32.9%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jrue Holiday
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Derrick White
|Questionable
|Illness
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Calf
