The Boston Celtics (13-4) will attempt to build on a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (5-13) on November 28, 2023 at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics vs Bulls Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Boston has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 27th.

The Celtics score 115.8 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls give up.

Boston has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have fared better at home this year, scoring 122.6 points per game, compared to 111.1 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Boston has played better in home games this year, ceding 104.7 points per game, compared to 109.1 away from home.

At home, the Celtics are sinking 2.9 more treys per game (17) than away from home (14.1). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

