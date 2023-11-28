Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 113-103 win versus the Hawks, White put up 15 points, 11 assists and three steals.

Let's break down the prop bets available for White, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 15.5 13.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 Assists 4.5 5.0 PRA -- 22.7 PR -- 17.7 3PM 2.5 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of White's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Derrick White Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, White has made 4.4 shots per game, which adds up to 8.8% of his team's total makes.

White is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 15th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 98.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bulls are 11th in the NBA, conceding 112.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Bulls are 27th in the NBA, allowing 46.1 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 27.3 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are 29th in the NBA, conceding 14.7 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Derrick White vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 30 8 5 4 0 1 0 11/21/2022 18 4 2 2 0 0 0 11/4/2022 26 7 3 2 1 2 1 10/24/2022 26 5 1 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.