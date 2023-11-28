Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates will face the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 113-103 win over the Hawks (his last action) Tatum posted 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Tatum's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.1 27.9 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 8.3 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.4 PRA -- 41.1 40.6 PR -- 37 36.2 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.2



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Bulls

Tatum is responsible for attempting 22.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 21.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 98.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.6 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Bulls give up 112.2 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 46.1 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bulls allow 27.3 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have conceded 14.7 makes per game, 29th in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 38 32 8 7 4 0 1 11/21/2022 36 28 11 7 4 0 0 11/4/2022 40 36 12 6 3 1 1 10/24/2022 35 26 8 5 4 0 0

