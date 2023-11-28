Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Kennebec County, Maine today? We've got what you need.

Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Messalonskee High School at Edward Little High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 28

4:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Auburn, ME

Auburn, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Maranacook Community High School at Freeport High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 28

5:45 PM ET on November 28 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Monmouth Academy at Waterville Senior High School