The Maine Black Bears (4-4) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maine vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine Stats Insights

This season, the Black Bears have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have made.

Maine is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The Crusaders are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Black Bears sit at 309th.

The Black Bears average 71.3 points per game, seven fewer points than the 78.3 the Crusaders allow.

Maine is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Maine played better when playing at home last year, averaging 78.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game on the road.

Defensively the Black Bears were better at home last year, ceding 67 points per game, compared to 72.1 on the road.

At home, Maine sunk 1.3 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Upcoming Schedule