The Maine Black Bears (4-4) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Holy Cross Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine Stats Insights

  • This season, the Black Bears have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have made.
  • Maine is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
  • The Crusaders are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Black Bears sit at 309th.
  • The Black Bears average 71.3 points per game, seven fewer points than the 78.3 the Crusaders allow.
  • Maine is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.3 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Maine played better when playing at home last year, averaging 78.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Black Bears were better at home last year, ceding 67 points per game, compared to 72.1 on the road.
  • At home, Maine sunk 1.3 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ North Florida L 67-58 UNF Arena
11/22/2023 @ South Florida W 70-59 Yuengling Center
11/25/2023 @ Columbia L 75-56 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Holy Cross - Hart Recreation Center
12/3/2023 Brown - Cross Insurance Center
12/6/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym

