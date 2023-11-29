How to Watch Maine vs. Holy Cross on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (4-4) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Maine vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other America East Games
- UMass-Lowell vs Stonehill (4:30 PM ET | November 29)
- Dartmouth vs Vermont (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Boston University vs Albany (NY) (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Maine Stats Insights
- This season, the Black Bears have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have made.
- Maine is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Crusaders are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Black Bears sit at 309th.
- The Black Bears average 71.3 points per game, seven fewer points than the 78.3 the Crusaders allow.
- Maine is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.3 points.
Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Maine played better when playing at home last year, averaging 78.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Black Bears were better at home last year, ceding 67 points per game, compared to 72.1 on the road.
- At home, Maine sunk 1.3 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ North Florida
|L 67-58
|UNF Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ South Florida
|W 70-59
|Yuengling Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 75-56
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/3/2023
|Brown
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
