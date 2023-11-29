The Maine Black Bears (4-4) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Maine vs. Holy Cross matchup.

Maine vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine vs. Holy Cross Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maine Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Maine (-4.5) 131.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maine (-4.5) 131.5 -200 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Maine vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends

Maine has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Black Bears games have hit the over three out of seven times this season.

Holy Cross is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

A total of three Crusaders games this year have hit the over.

