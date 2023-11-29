The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) will meet the Maine Black Bears (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Maine vs. Holy Cross Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Maine Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maine Top Players (2022-23)

Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maine vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Holy Cross Rank Holy Cross AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 306th 66.8 Points Scored 68.5 262nd 254th 72.6 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 306th 29.2 Rebounds 27 359th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.6 266th 230th 12.4 Assists 13.7 128th 200th 12 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.