Maine vs. Holy Cross: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The Maine Black Bears (4-4) are favored by 4.5 points against the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total is set at 131.5 in the matchup.
Maine vs. Holy Cross Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Worcester, Massachusetts
- Venue: Hart Recreation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Maine
|-4.5
|131.5
Maine Betting Records & Stats
- Maine and its opponents have combined to score more than 131.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- The average total in Maine's outings this year is 137.6, 6.1 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Black Bears have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Maine has been favored five times and won two of those games.
- The Black Bears have entered three games this season favored by -190 or more and are 1-2 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Maine.
Maine vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Maine
|3
|42.9%
|71.3
|136.3
|66.4
|144.7
|137.4
|Holy Cross
|7
|100%
|65
|136.3
|78.3
|144.7
|144.4
Additional Maine Insights & Trends
- The Black Bears put up 71.3 points per game, seven fewer points than the 78.3 the Crusaders give up.
Maine vs. Holy Cross Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Maine
|3-4-0
|1-2
|3-4-0
|Holy Cross
|3-4-0
|2-2
|3-4-0
Maine vs. Holy Cross Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Maine
|Holy Cross
|8-4
|Home Record
|6-9
|5-12
|Away Record
|4-11
|6-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|9-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.5
|61.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.3
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
