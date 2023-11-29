Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Washington County, Maine is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumner Memorial High School at Washington Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: East Machias, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
