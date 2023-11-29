Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
York County, Maine has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Biddeford High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
