Brad Marchand will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. There are prop bets for Marchand available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brad Marchand vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Marchand has averaged 19:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Marchand has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchand has a point in 14 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

In 10 of 21 games this season, Marchand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Marchand goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 62.5%.

Marchand Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-52).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 3 19 Points 5 7 Goals 2 12 Assists 3

