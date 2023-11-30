Bruins vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Jose Sharks (5-15-2), losers of nine straight road games, visit the Boston Bruins (14-4-3) at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.
Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-500)
|Sharks (+360)
|6
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have a 10-7 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Boston has not played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 83.3%.
- In 10 of 21 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info
Bruins vs. Sharks Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|70 (9th)
|Goals
|36 (32nd)
|55 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|88 (32nd)
|15 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (23rd)
|10 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (30th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its past 10 games.
- Boston hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Bruins offense's 70 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.
- The Bruins are ranked fourth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 55 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +15.
