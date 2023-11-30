Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 30?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Charlie Coyle going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Coyle stats and insights
- In six of 21 games this season, Coyle has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Coyle averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 88 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
Coyle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|15:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|18:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|4
|3
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:29
|Away
|W 3-2
Bruins vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
