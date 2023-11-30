The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Danton Heinen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Heinen stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, Heinen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
  • Heinen has zero points on the power play.
  • Heinen averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are giving up 88 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Heinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:06 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:15 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 15:12 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:55 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 13:12 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:28 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:52 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

