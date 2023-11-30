The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will David Pastrnak score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -130 (Bet $13.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

  • In 11 of 21 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal against the Sharks this season in one game (five shots).
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 10 assists.
  • Pastrnak's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 4.7 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are allowing 88 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:24 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:13 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 13:13 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 17:35 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:06 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 20:07 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:53 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

