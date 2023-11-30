David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will face the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Does a wager on Pastrnak intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

David Pastrnak vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -133)

1.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Pastrnak has averaged 19:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In Pastrnak's 21 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Pastrnak has a point in 16 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Pastrnak has an assist in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Pastrnak's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 67.5%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 88 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 3 31 Points 5 13 Goals 4 18 Assists 1

