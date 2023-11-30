When the Boston Bruins play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Hampus Lindholm score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lindholm stats and insights

  • Lindholm has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • On the power play, Lindholm has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:41 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:37 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:22 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:46 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:56 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:25 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.