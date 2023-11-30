Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins will meet the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Lindholm are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 23:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In one of 21 games this season, Lindholm has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in five of 21 games this season, Lindholm has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Lindholm has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 21 games played.

The implied probability that Lindholm hits the over on his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 88 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 3 5 Points 2 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

