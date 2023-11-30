Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins will play the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on DeBrusk's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:27 per game on the ice, is +4.

DeBrusk has a goal in three games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in eight of 20 games this season, DeBrusk has yet to post a multi-point contest.

DeBrusk has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 20 games played.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of DeBrusk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 88 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-52) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 20 Games 1 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.