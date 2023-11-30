In the upcoming tilt against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on James van Riemsdyk to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in four of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:05 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:56 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 13:52 Away L 5-4

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

