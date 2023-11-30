Maine vs. Indiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Thursday's contest at Cross Insurance Center has the Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) squaring off against the Maine Black Bears (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-56 victory, heavily favoring Indiana.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Black Bears suffered a 72-56 loss to Drake.
Maine vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine vs. Indiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 75, Maine 56
Other America East Predictions
Maine Schedule Analysis
- The Black Bears picked up their best win of the season on November 14 by securing a 59-48 victory over the Rhode Island Rams, the No. 72-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Maine has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 20th-most in the nation. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the eighth-most.
Maine 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 72) on November 14
- 60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 213) on November 25
- 58-48 on the road over La Salle (No. 216) on November 9
- 69-48 at home over UMass (No. 291) on November 12
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 15.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Adrianna Smith: 12.0 PTS, 11.0 REB, 38.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Caroline Bornemann: 7.3 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
- Sarah Talon: 6.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Olivia Rockwood: 5.3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
Maine Performance Insights
- The Black Bears are being outscored by 2.2 points per game with a -15 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.4 points per game (298th in college basketball) and allow 59.6 per outing (110th in college basketball).
