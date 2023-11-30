The Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Maine Black Bears (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
Maine vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Hoosiers put up an average of 82.0 points per game, 22.4 more points than the 59.6 the Black Bears allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 59.6 points, Indiana is 5-1.
  • Maine is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.0 points.
  • The Black Bears average 57.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 63.7 the Hoosiers give up.
  • Indiana is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 57.4 points.
  • This season the Black Bears are shooting 37.4% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Hoosiers concede.
  • The Hoosiers make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Black Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Maine Leaders

  • Anne Simon: 15.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
  • Adrianna Smith: 12 PTS, 11 REB, 38.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Caroline Bornemann: 7.3 PTS, 37 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
  • Sarah Talon: 6.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Olivia Rockwood: 5.3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

Maine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Richmond L 77-43 Knapp Center
11/25/2023 Louisiana Tech W 60-54 Knapp Center
11/26/2023 @ Drake L 72-56 Knapp Center
11/30/2023 Indiana - Cross Insurance Center
12/2/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/6/2023 Harvard - Cross Insurance Center

