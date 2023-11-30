The Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) will try to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Maine Black Bears (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers put up an average of 82.0 points per game, 22.4 more points than the 59.6 the Black Bears allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.6 points, Indiana is 5-1.

Maine is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.0 points.

The Black Bears average 57.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 63.7 the Hoosiers give up.

Indiana is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 57.4 points.

This season the Black Bears are shooting 37.4% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Hoosiers concede.

The Hoosiers make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Black Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 15.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

15.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 41.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Adrianna Smith: 12 PTS, 11 REB, 38.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

12 PTS, 11 REB, 38.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Caroline Bornemann: 7.3 PTS, 37 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

7.3 PTS, 37 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Sarah Talon: 6.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.6 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Olivia Rockwood: 5.3 PTS, 28.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

Maine Schedule