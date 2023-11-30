Should you wager on Matt Grzelcyk to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the San Jose Sharks face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

Grzelcyk has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 88 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

