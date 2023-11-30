Will Morgan Geekie Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 30?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Morgan Geekie going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Geekie stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
- Geekie has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (four per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
Geekie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|12:57
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Away
|W 3-0
Bruins vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
