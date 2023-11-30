NFL Week 13 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to our projections, the best bet versus the spread in the NFL among Week 13's 13 matchups is Colts -1 -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.
Best Week 13 Spread Bets
Pick: Indianapolis -1 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 2.4 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: New York +2.5 vs. Atlanta
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Atlanta by 2.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: San Francisco -3 vs. Philadelphia
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: San Francisco by 4.3 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Houston -3.5 vs. Denver
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 5.2 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Cleveland +3.5 vs. Los Angeles
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cleveland by 2.5 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: FOX
Best Week 13 Total Bets
Under 47.5 - San Francisco vs. Philadelphia
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Total: 47.1 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: FOX
Over 40 - Cleveland vs. Los Angeles
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Total: 41.5 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: FOX
Under 47.5 - Seattle vs. Dallas
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Total: 45.9 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Over 38 - Cincinnati vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Total: 42.4 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
Under 42.5 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Total: 40.5 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: December 3
- TV Channel: NBC
