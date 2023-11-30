For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pavel Zacha a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

Zacha has scored in seven of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Zacha has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Zacha averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.9%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:36 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:41 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:41 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:11 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

