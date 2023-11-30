Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will meet the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at TD Garden. There are prop bets for Zacha available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Pavel Zacha vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Zacha has averaged 19:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In seven of 21 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has registered a point in a game 14 times this season over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Zacha has an assist in eight of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Zacha's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Zacha Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-52) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 3 16 Points 0 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

