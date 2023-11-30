Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in York County, Maine today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pembroke Academy at York High School

  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: York, ME
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.