Al Horford and the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 124-97 win versus the Bulls, Horford totaled 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks.

We're going to break down Horford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.9 7.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.8 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.2 PRA -- 16.3 17.8 PR -- 13.5 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.7



Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

Horford has taken 5.9 shots per game this season and made 2.7 per game, which account for 5.9% and 5.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Horford's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 102.3 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.6.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked 13th in the NBA, giving up 112.4 points per contest.

The 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are 22nd in the league, allowing 27 per game.

Allowing 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 29 14 8 3 4 5 0 11/8/2023 26 3 5 3 1 2 0

