Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid, among others, when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: -108)

Tatum has racked up 27.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points less than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Tatum has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +134) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Friday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 23.5. That is 1.6 more than his season average.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Brown has averaged 3.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Jrue Holiday's 12.4 points per game are 3.1 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 7.4 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).

Holiday averages 5.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday.

Holiday's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +200)

Friday's prop bet for Embiid is 30.5 points, 1.5 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 11.3 is lower than his over/under on Friday (10.5).

Embiid averages 6.6 assists, 1.1 more than Friday's over/under.

Embiid averages 1.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

