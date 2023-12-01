Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Cumberland County, Maine? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Living Waters Christian School at Pine Tree Academy

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 1

9:00 AM ET on December 1 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Christian Academy at Pine Tree Academy

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 1

11:00 AM ET on December 1 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Springs Academy at Pine Tree Academy

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 1

1:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Freeport, ME

Freeport, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Cape Elizabeth High School at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 1

4:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Westbrook, ME

Westbrook, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennebunk High School at Windham High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 1

5:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Windham, ME

Windham, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Portland High School at Gorham High School