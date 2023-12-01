Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates will match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 124-97 win versus the Bulls, White put up 14 points, seven assists and two steals.

Let's break down White's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.9 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 3.6 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.5 PRA -- 22.7 21.7 PR -- 17.6 16.2 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.8



Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, White has made 4.5 shots per game, which accounts for 8.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.6 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.4 points per contest, the 76ers are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 27 assists per contest, the 76ers are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.8 makes per game, 10th in the league.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 36 27 3 5 4 0 1 11/8/2023 38 19 4 5 3 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.