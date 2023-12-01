The Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday included, face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Holiday, in his last game (November 28 win against the Bulls), posted 14 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Let's break down Holiday's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.4 11.6 Rebounds 6.5 7.4 7.2 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.0 PRA -- 24.9 23.8 PR -- 19.8 18.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the 76ers

Holiday has taken 11.1 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 11.1% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Holiday's opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.6 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked 13th in the league, conceding 112.4 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers are fourth in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 27 assists per game, the 76ers are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

Jrue Holiday vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 35 18 10 3 2 2 1 11/8/2023 35 12 5 5 2 0 1

