Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oxford County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Oxford County, Maine today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oxford County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leavitt Area High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rumford, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.