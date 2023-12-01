Sam Hauser plus his Boston Celtics teammates face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Hauser, in his previous game (November 28 win against the Bulls), put up nine points and 10 rebounds.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Hauser, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Sam Hauser Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.7 10.2 Rebounds -- 3.4 3.6 Assists -- 0.8 1.3 PRA -- 13.9 15.1 PR -- 13.1 13.8



Sam Hauser Insights vs. the 76ers

Hauser has taken 7.2 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Celtics rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 112.4 points per contest, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

The 76ers allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league.

The 76ers are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 27 assists per game.

Sam Hauser vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 35 8 2 2 2 1 0 11/8/2023 19 13 4 0 3 1 1

