The Maine Black Bears and the Fordham Rams hit the court in one of four games on the college basketball slate on Saturday that include America East teams.

America East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at New Hampshire Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacred Heart Pioneers at Bryant Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Maine Black Bears at Fordham Rams 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Siena Saints at Albany Great Danes 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 -

