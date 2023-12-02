Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - December 2
The injury report for the Boston Bruins (15-4-3) ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-3) currently has only one player. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Personal
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|John Klingberg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mark Giordano
|D
|Out
|Finger
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Bruins Season Insights
- Boston has scored the ninth-most goals in the league (73 total, 3.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+18) makes them fourth-best in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- The Maple Leafs' 69 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.
- Toronto has allowed 69 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 17th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of 0, they are 15th in the league.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-115)
|Maple Leafs (-105)
|6
