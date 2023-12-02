Should you bet on Charlie McAvoy to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

  • In three of 18 games this season, McAvoy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 24:34 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:50 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:42 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 27:31 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:49 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:56 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 24:21 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 26:44 Away L 3-2 OT
10/30/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

