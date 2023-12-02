Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Cumberland County, Maine, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brunswick High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Oakland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Yarmouth Academy at Morse High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Bath, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camden Hills Regional High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camden Hills Regional High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Gray, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skowhegan Area High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gorham High School at Noble High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: North Berwick, ME
- Conference: AA South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yarmouth High School at Edward Little High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Auburn, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Gray, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
