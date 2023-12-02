High school basketball is happening today in Cumberland County, Maine, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brunswick High School at Messalonskee High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 2

11:30 AM ET on December 2 Location: Oakland, ME

Oakland, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

North Yarmouth Academy at Morse High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 2

11:30 AM ET on December 2 Location: Bath, ME

Bath, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Camden Hills Regional High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2

2:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Brunswick, ME

Brunswick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Camden Hills Regional High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 2

5:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Gray, ME

Gray, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 2

5:45 PM ET on December 2 Location: Westbrook, ME

Westbrook, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Skowhegan Area High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2

6:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Brunswick, ME

Brunswick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Gorham High School at Noble High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 2

6:45 PM ET on December 2 Location: North Berwick, ME

North Berwick, ME Conference: AA South

AA South How to Stream: Watch Here

Yarmouth High School at Edward Little High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2

7:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Auburn, ME

Auburn, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School