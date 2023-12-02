David Pastrnak will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Boston Bruins play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Pastrnak are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

David Pastrnak vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:18 per game on the ice, is +8.

Pastrnak has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 22 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 17 of 22 games this year, Pastrnak has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Pastrnak has an assist in 14 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Pastrnak's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 60.6% of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 22 Games 5 33 Points 3 13 Goals 2 20 Assists 1

