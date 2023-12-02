Jake DeBrusk will be among those in action Saturday when his Boston Bruins play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Does a bet on DeBrusk interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network

NESN and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, DeBrusk has averaged 16:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

In four of 21 games this season, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 21 games this season, DeBrusk has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

DeBrusk has an assist in five of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

DeBrusk has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 69 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 21 Games 3 9 Points 1 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.