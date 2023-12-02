Will Kevin Shattenkirk Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 2?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Shattenkirk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Shattenkirk stats and insights
- Shattenkirk is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 69 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Shattenkirk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:56
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
