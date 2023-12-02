Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Knox County, Maine, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Knox County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Camden Hills Regional High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camden Hills Regional High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Gray, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
