The Fordham Rams (5-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Maine Black Bears (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
  • TV: YES

Maine vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Bears score only 3.2 more points per game (57.6) than the Rams allow (54.4).
  • Maine has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.
  • Fordham's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.6 points.
  • The 65.7 points per game the Rams average are 5.2 more points than the Black Bears give up (60.5).
  • Fordham has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 60.5 points.
  • When Maine gives up fewer than 65.7 points, it is 4-0.
  • This year the Rams are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2% higher than the Black Bears give up.

Maine Leaders

  • Anne Simon: 18.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
  • Adrianna Smith: 12.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 39.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Caroline Bornemann: 6.6 PTS, 35 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)
  • Sarah Talon: 6.5 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Olivia Rockwood: 5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

Maine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Louisiana Tech W 60-54 Knapp Center
11/26/2023 @ Drake L 72-56 Knapp Center
11/30/2023 Indiana L 67-59 Cross Insurance Center
12/2/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/6/2023 Harvard - Cross Insurance Center
12/17/2023 JMU - Cross Insurance Center

