How to Watch the Maine vs. Fordham Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Fordham Rams (5-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Maine Black Bears (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: YES
Maine vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison
- The Black Bears score only 3.2 more points per game (57.6) than the Rams allow (54.4).
- Maine has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.
- Fordham's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.6 points.
- The 65.7 points per game the Rams average are 5.2 more points than the Black Bears give up (60.5).
- Fordham has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 60.5 points.
- When Maine gives up fewer than 65.7 points, it is 4-0.
- This year the Rams are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2% higher than the Black Bears give up.
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 18.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
- Adrianna Smith: 12.3 PTS, 11.3 REB, 39.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Caroline Bornemann: 6.6 PTS, 35 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)
- Sarah Talon: 6.5 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Olivia Rockwood: 5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 60-54
|Knapp Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Drake
|L 72-56
|Knapp Center
|11/30/2023
|Indiana
|L 67-59
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/17/2023
|JMU
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
